Fastenal Company $FAST Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 103.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,734,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,950,503 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.85% of Fastenal worth $408,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Fastenal by 100.0% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 111.9% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 100.0% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Fastenal by 95.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock opened at $42.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.29. Fastenal Company has a twelve month low of $35.31 and a twelve month high of $50.63. The company has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 15.34%.The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.24%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Baird R W raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

In related news, EVP William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $333,000.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,994 shares in the company, valued at $583,747.98. This trade represents a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.45 per share, for a total transaction of $42,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,050. The trade was a 12.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,336,603. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

