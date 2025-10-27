Chilton Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 96.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,772 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 46,500 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,390,437 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,570,537,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291,233 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,969,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,043,975,000 after purchasing an additional 158,288 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,651,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $991,316,000 after purchasing an additional 562,246 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Intel by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 37,878,097 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $849,606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829,690 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Intel by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,025,596 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $795,431,000 after buying an additional 1,086,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 0.3%

INTC stock opened at $38.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3,831.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.37 and a 200-day moving average of $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.60. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $41.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intel had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intel from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $33.65.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

