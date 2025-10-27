Interchange Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 46,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of the South lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 29,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 93,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:PFE opened at $24.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $29.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.20.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.Pfizer’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 91.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Wall Street Zen cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

