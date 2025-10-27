CVA Family Office LLC Sells 10 Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

CVA Family Office LLC decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Transdigm Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,359,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,797,619,000 after acquiring an additional 89,121 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $504,840,000 after purchasing an additional 14,703 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Transdigm Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 354,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $490,533,000 after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Transdigm Group by 32.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,917,000 after purchasing an additional 67,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 249,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $344,543,000 after buying an additional 13,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Transdigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.98, for a total transaction of $6,384,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 83,419 shares in the company, valued at $106,524,394.62. This represents a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.07, for a total value of $3,828,210.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,852. This trade represents a 45.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,232 shares of company stock worth $27,800,332. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TDG opened at $1,359.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.02. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1,183.60 and a 12-month high of $1,623.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,316.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,406.47.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.75 by ($0.15). Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%.The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 36.330-37.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $90.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,750.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,480.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,815.00 to $1,839.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,730.00 to $1,647.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transdigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,564.56.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

