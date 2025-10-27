Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW Shares Purchased by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,443 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 627.8% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $253.00 to $242.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $264.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.91.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $243.06 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.38 and a 1 year high of $280.64. The company has a market capitalization of $136.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.72.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The firm had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

Insider Activity

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total value of $10,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,772,256.30. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total transaction of $2,200,207.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,133.74. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

