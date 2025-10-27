Wesleyan Assurance Society Cuts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Wesleyan Assurance Society lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.3% of Wesleyan Assurance Society’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $20,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.8% in the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,436,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 10,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.6% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MA. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $645.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, August 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $665.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $638.96.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $573.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $518.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $465.59 and a 1-year high of $601.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $579.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $566.36.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total transaction of $10,456,032.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,330,922.26. This trade represents a 36.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

