Wealth Watch Advisors INC Takes Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,346 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 183,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after acquiring an additional 100,810 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,559,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,053,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,145 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:BK opened at $107.91 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 12-month low of $70.46 and a 12-month high of $110.87. The firm has a market cap of $76.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.79.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 12.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 27th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on BK shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.29.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

