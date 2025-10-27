Penobscot Wealth Management Buys 1,893 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Penobscot Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 0.6% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohalo Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 405.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $92.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.26 and its 200 day moving average is $89.77. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $99.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

