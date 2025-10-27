Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE Shares Sold by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD lowered its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 281,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,777 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 0.9% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $51,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4,050.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Intercontinental Exchange to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $201.00 target price (down previously from $212.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.60.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $157.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.68. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.29 and a 52 week high of $189.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%.The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.62, for a total transaction of $280,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 25,796 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,293.52. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 10,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.88, for a total value of $1,601,828.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 65,240 shares in the company, valued at $10,365,331.20. This trade represents a 13.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,162 shares of company stock valued at $43,642,652 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

