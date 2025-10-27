Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC Stock Holdings Increased by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 33.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 19,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 24.3% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 729,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 72.1% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of MPC stock opened at $196.17 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 12 month low of $115.10 and a 12 month high of $201.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.50. The company has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 8.38%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 54.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,773,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,100. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

