Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 106,332 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 106,332 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.15% of NRG Energy worth $47,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 468.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,757,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049,247 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in NRG Energy by 772.5% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,378,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876,235 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in NRG Energy by 169.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,817,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,829 shares in the last quarter. Appaloosa LP increased its stake in NRG Energy by 12.9% in the first quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 2,050,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,693,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in NRG Energy by 33.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,481,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,388,000 after purchasing an additional 372,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on NRG shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley set a $145.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $133.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,654,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 48,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,528,505. The trade was a 18.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NYSE NRG opened at $170.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.57 and a 12-month high of $175.96. The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 76.98 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.24 and its 200-day moving average is $148.88.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). NRG Energy had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 88.22%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.64%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

See Also

