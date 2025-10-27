Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Sold by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,037 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 2.4% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of ADBE opened at $353.52 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $327.50 and a 12 month high of $557.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $351.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $147.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Redburn Partners set a $280.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, September 1st. Melius cut Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 11th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Adobe from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.41.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

