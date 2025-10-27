99,026 Shares in Adobe Inc. $ADBE Purchased by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 99,026 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,311,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Adobe by 308.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,109,436 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,202,979,000 after buying an additional 2,347,562 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,575,792 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,754,954,000 after buying an additional 1,856,544 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $607,443,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in Adobe by 1,482.7% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,298,389 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,216,351 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Adobe by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,848,521 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,782,642,000 after buying an additional 961,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.41.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $353.52 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $327.50 and a 12-month high of $557.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $351.71 and its 200-day moving average is $368.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.