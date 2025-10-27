Academy Capital Management Sells 2,192 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Academy Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 0.1% of Academy Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Academy Capital Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,322,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,697,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,193 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,353,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,655,512,000 after purchasing an additional 262,819 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,269,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,507,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,259 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 17,236,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,221,896,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,446,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,165,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,629 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $84.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $173.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.88. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $86.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 79.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Barclays set a $87.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Mizuho set a $78.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

In related news, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $707,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 62,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,510.56. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $63,365.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,267 shares in the company, valued at $694,098.30. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,028 shares of company stock worth $1,738,973. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

