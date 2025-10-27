Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $13.49 Million Holdings in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,494 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 20,879 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 87.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,927,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $672,598,000 after buying an additional 4,632,530 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in CVS Health by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,459,122 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,976,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,223 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $204,421,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in CVS Health by 13.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,413,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,383,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in CVS Health by 815.2% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,663,111 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $183,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,121 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $532,650.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,519.12. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $81.95 on Monday. CVS Health Corporation has a twelve month low of $43.56 and a twelve month high of $83.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.57 and its 200-day moving average is $68.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.60.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 1.17%.The company had revenue of $98.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 74.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Truist Financial set a $92.00 price objective on CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Baird R W raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.38.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

