First Command Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 2,524 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,148 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $378,459,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,655,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,197,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,327 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,984,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 243.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 754,550 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $128,689,000 after acquiring an additional 535,060 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 938.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 556,814 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $116,669,000 after acquiring an additional 503,193 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock opened at $221.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.21 billion, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $242.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.85.

Insider Activity at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.13 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.90) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,420. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BA. UBS Group set a $280.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $249.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.32.

About Boeing



The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.



