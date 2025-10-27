Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Acquired by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,232,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503,930 shares during the quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb makes up approximately 0.8% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.16% of Bristol Myers Squibb worth $149,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,288,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,580,000 after acquiring an additional 13,959 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 60.7% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 85,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 32,181 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $843,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 458.2% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 36,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY opened at $43.84 on Monday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52 week low of $42.96 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $89.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.05.

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa America lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.23.

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,048.07. This trade represents a 25.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

