iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Shares Bought by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,246 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $13,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $81,990,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 19,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL opened at $196.89 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $148.34 and a one year high of $187.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.99 and its 200-day moving average is $182.76. The company has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

