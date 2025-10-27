Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,583,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $580,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 414,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,218,000 after purchasing an additional 193,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,420 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.22, for a total transaction of $1,555,052.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,806.24. This trade represents a 29.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 30,659 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.06, for a total transaction of $7,543,953.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 476,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,194,933.16. The trade was a 6.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,430,089. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $218.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $128.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The Progressive Corporation has a 12 month low of $217.20 and a 12 month high of $292.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.29.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.64 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $350.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $301.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Progressive and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $252.00 to $247.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.40.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

