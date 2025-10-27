VestGen Investment Management Decreases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips $COP

VestGen Investment Management reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,292 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. VestGen Investment Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 341.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 249.5% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 325 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE COP opened at $88.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $109.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.62. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $115.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.98.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Melius started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips to $113.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.63.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

