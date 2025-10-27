Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Raises Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookwood Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 637.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 16,761 shares during the period. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 99,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after purchasing an additional 45,411 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,218,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $101.14 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.74 and a 1 year high of $101.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.84.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

