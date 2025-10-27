Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX Stock Position Reduced by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,241 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $12,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.44. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $26.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

