Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA Shares Acquired by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Arete Research raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.18.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $174.49 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $192.67. The firm has a market cap of $416.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

