Brookwood Investment Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

Brookwood Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 21.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 771,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,679,000 after purchasing an additional 135,963 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 8.9% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 12,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 74.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of T opened at $25.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.76. The stock has a market cap of $179.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $30.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.85 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 17.87%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. HSBC downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

