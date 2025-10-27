Brookwood Investment Group LLC Sells 184 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Brookwood Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 118,916,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,734,453,000 after buying an additional 1,988,719 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,233,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,582,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,203 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,787,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743,753 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,910,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,389,000 after purchasing an additional 659,542 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,514,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,423,000 after purchasing an additional 193,124 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND opened at $75.02 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $71.10 and a 12 month high of $75.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.36.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.