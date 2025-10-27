Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Bought by Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group

Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up about 0.7% of Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 133,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 27,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $522.13 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $544.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $464.46 and a 200-day moving average of $399.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 30.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total transaction of $902,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,586.40. The trade was a 20.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.29, for a total transaction of $8,673,808.14. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 448,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,457,335.17. This represents a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,985 shares of company stock valued at $25,559,300 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $517.00 to $594.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Melius upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $450.00 to $506.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CAT

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.