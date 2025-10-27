Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Sells 1,180 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brookwood Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 25.5% during the second quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 7,562 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 101.8% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 281,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,855,000 after acquiring an additional 141,809 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 9.9% in the second quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 231,093 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,598,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 602.9% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 478 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 163,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.90.

DIS opened at $111.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

