Yukon Wealth Management Inc. Buys 34 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Yukon Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS opened at $784.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $767.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $681.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.38 and a 52 week high of $825.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 13.18%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $785.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $750.00 target price (up from $625.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $756.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $854.00 to $828.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $779.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.51, for a total transaction of $6,754,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,755,196.68. The trade was a 7.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

