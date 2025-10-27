CCLA Investment Management Has $140.29 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

CCLA Investment Management increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,136 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for 0.1% of CCLA Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. CCLA Investment Management’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $140,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cryder Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,848,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.5% in the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,741,000 after buying an additional 29,127 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.9% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.8% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE MMC opened at $186.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.53. The stock has a market cap of $91.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.12 and a fifty-two week high of $248.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total value of $4,334,896.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 87,681 shares in the company, valued at $18,031,597.65. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $222.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.07.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

