OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Sells 5,726 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lowered its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,726 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $13,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 617,504.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 29,058,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,566,005,000 after buying an additional 29,053,586 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $897,185,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,780,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5,559.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 470,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $256,876,000 after purchasing an additional 461,911 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,891,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $967,193,000 after purchasing an additional 225,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on GS. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $854.00 to $828.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $750.00 price target (up previously from $625.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $779.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 4.4%

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $784.09 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.38 and a 1-year high of $825.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $767.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $681.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.40 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.11, for a total transaction of $6,934,016.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 115,268 shares in the company, valued at $86,463,679.48. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

