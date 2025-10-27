AutoZone, Inc. $AZO Stake Boosted by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 98.3% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 19.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 266.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Night Squared LP bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,860,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,020.88, for a total transaction of $10,184,889.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 55 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,148.40. This represents a 97.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,175.70, for a total value of $11,942,502.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,194,570.80. This trade represents a 69.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on AutoZone from $4,255.00 to $4,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,741.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AutoZone from $4,200.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on AutoZone from $4,300.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,740.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,544.68.

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO opened at $3,801.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,980.10 and a 1-year high of $4,388.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4,141.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,879.18.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.52 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 13.19%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $51.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

