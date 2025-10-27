S&P Global’s (SPGI) “Buy (B)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reissued their buy (b) rating on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on S&P Global from $621.00 to $558.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $615.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $614.23.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $489.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $514.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $514.59. The stock has a market cap of $149.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $427.14 and a 12 month high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $8,930,000. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 142.8% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in S&P Global by 629.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 25,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,595,000 after acquiring an additional 22,329 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in S&P Global by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 183.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tema Etfs LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

