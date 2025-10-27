Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 89,054 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,138 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,054 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.08% of Cigna Group worth $66,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 91.3% during the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Cigna Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cigna Group by 277.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cigna Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 523,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $173,092,000 after acquiring an additional 46,140 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.89.

Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of Cigna Group stock opened at $301.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $299.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $256.89 and a fifty-two week high of $350.00.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.61 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. Cigna Group’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.72 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 32.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,610,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 51,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,354,600. The trade was a 9.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $8,557,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,400. This trade represents a 52.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

