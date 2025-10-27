Ballast Advisors LLC Sells 2,240 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Ballast Advisors LLC cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 844.3% in the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 52,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,002,000 after acquiring an additional 46,841 shares during the period. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 57,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $669,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $190.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.37. The stock has a market cap of $458.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $194.48.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.19%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Loop Capital set a $190.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.05.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

