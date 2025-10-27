Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $11.67 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1,037.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 36,493 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $11,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in General Dynamics by 4.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,502,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,499,819,000 after acquiring an additional 256,687 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,748,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $749,252,000 after purchasing an additional 709,782 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,582,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $431,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,296,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $353,558,000 after buying an additional 94,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 120.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,261,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,866,000 after buying an additional 690,349 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 129,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.57, for a total value of $40,478,751.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 769,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,325,666.99. The trade was a 14.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 33,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.20, for a total value of $10,634,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 45,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,244,518.40. This trade represents a 42.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,110 shares of company stock worth $60,778,364 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $350.22 on Monday. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52-week low of $239.20 and a 52-week high of $360.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $329.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.27. The stock has a market cap of $94.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.47.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.19. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 40.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on GD. Wolfe Research upped their price target on General Dynamics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $309.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.44.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

