Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,668,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571,082 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.33% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $259,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 285.3% during the first quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $46.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $46.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.71.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.