Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $20,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $78.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $63.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.34. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 12-month low of $76.68 and a 12-month high of $100.18.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.43%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

