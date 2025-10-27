Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 154,775 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,327,688 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,775 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of EOG Resources worth $278,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in EOG Resources by 10,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG opened at $106.38 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.52 and a 52-week high of $138.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $58.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.76.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

