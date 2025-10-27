Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 81,787 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,686,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,787 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.84% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $439,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,675,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,581,000 after acquiring an additional 51,463 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,876,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,402,000 after acquiring an additional 190,680 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,846,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,219,000 after acquiring an additional 568,565 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,440,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,646,000 after acquiring an additional 235,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,185,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,703,000 after acquiring an additional 59,001 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $94.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.18. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $83.99 and a 12 month high of $95.12.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

