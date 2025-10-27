Chilton Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 25.3% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust increased its stake in ASML by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in ASML by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heirloom Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ASML by 0.7% during the second quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 23,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,603,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded ASML from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Bank Degroof downgraded shares of ASML to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Morningstar cut shares of ASML to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,051.60.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,033.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $892.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $789.40. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $578.51 and a 52-week high of $1,059.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.87.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.74% and a net margin of 27.08%.The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be paid a $1.857 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $7.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.56%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

