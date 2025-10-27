Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 20,006 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,006 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $18,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Day Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,808,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 49.9% during the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 98,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,914,000 after buying an additional 32,694 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 76.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 6.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 28,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,568,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eos Management L.P. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 41.3% during the first quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 11,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROP. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $592.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $670.00 to $575.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.25.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Roper Technologies stock opened at $478.80 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $456.98 and a 12 month high of $595.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $512.60 and its 200-day moving average is $543.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 20.34%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.62 earnings per share. Roper Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.110-5.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-19.950 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.74%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

