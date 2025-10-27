Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $28,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 8.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 6.8% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GEV stock opened at $584.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $611.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $532.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.23, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.72. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.25 and a fifty-two week high of $677.29.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GEV. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on GE Vernova from $568.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $658.00 to $668.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.59.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

