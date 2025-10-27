Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 115.2% during the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

GEV stock opened at $584.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $611.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $532.47. The stock has a market cap of $158.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.23, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.72. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.25 and a fifty-two week high of $677.29.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08). GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GEV. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Rothschild Redb cut GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Redburn Partners set a $475.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Melius raised shares of GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $740.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.59.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

