Interchange Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 664 GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 10.7% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 34.6% in the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 0.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 14.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 9.0% in the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

GE Vernova stock opened at $584.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $158.64 billion, a PE ratio of 95.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $611.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $532.47. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.25 and a 52 week high of $677.29.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.52%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

GEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Saturday. Redburn Partners set a $475.00 price target on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on GE Vernova from $677.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on GE Vernova from $605.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.59.

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

