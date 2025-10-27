Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $544,000 Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,079,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,059,063,000 after purchasing an additional 535,407 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fiserv by 77.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,354,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,390,793,000 after buying an additional 6,691,703 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Fiserv by 3.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,284,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,829,451,000 after buying an additional 253,544 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth $1,722,584,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,724,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,178,000 after acquiring an additional 287,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $125.12 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.84 and a 1-year high of $238.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.01 and its 200-day moving average is $155.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

FI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fiserv from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Fiserv from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $122.00 target price on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.89.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

