Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW Position Increased by Freedom Investment Management Inc.

Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.8% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.3% during the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,605,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.3% during the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 2,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ITW opened at $245.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.66 and a 1 year high of $279.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $259.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 93.26% and a net margin of 19.05%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.46%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total transaction of $1,803,074.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,035.12. The trade was a 39.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $262.83.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

