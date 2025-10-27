iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250,588 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $121.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.