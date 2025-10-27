Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Sold by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up 1.4% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Analog Devices by 6,350.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Trading Down 2.2%

NASDAQ ADI opened at $238.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.23. The stock has a market cap of $117.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.72, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $258.13.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 101.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.71, for a total value of $2,437,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 140,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,148,157.78. The trade was a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $771,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 155,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,290,131.32. This trade represents a 1.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,115 shares of company stock valued at $12,232,985. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $280.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.29.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

