Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Sold by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD reduced its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $154.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.70, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.22. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $162.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total transaction of $3,711,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 552,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,855,100. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $1,179,920.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 41,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,162,722.16. This trade represents a 16.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,090,040 shares of company stock valued at $827,757,115 over the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.94.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

