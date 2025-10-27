Vanguard Financials ETF $VFH Stake Raised by Penobscot Wealth Management

Penobscot Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 1.1%

VFH stock opened at $129.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $100.87 and a 12 month high of $133.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.51.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.